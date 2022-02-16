Atlantic City 50, Absegami 30
Senior guard Sanai Garrison-Macon led the winning Vikings with 11 points. Bridget Roach and Ahnjeles Maldonado both sank 3-pointers in the first quarter as Atlantic City jumped to a 13-2 lead.
Freshman guard Reese Downey led Absegami with 9.
Absegami 2 8 8 12 - 30
Atlantic City 13 15 12 10 – 50
AB-Downey 9, Hartman 1, Fortis 7, Wococha 7, Garrett 2, Nurse 4
AC-Garrison-Macon 11, Lemons 4, Montague 8, Jackson-Williams 11, Suarez 5, Maldonado 6, Roach 3
