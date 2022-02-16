 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City 50, Absegami 30

Senior guard Sanai Garrison-Macon led the winning Vikings with 11 points. Bridget Roach and Ahnjeles Maldonado both sank 3-pointers in the first quarter as Atlantic City jumped to a 13-2 lead.

Freshman guard Reese Downey led Absegami with 9.

Absegami 2 8 8 12 - 30

Atlantic City 13 15 12 10 – 50

AB-Downey 9, Hartman 1, Fortis 7, Wococha 7, Garrett 2, Nurse 4

AC-Garrison-Macon 11, Lemons 4, Montague 8, Jackson-Williams 11, Suarez 5, Maldonado 6, Roach 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
