Atlantic City (5-1) at Oakcrest (6-2)

6 p.m. Friday
Both teams are experiencing a resurgence. Atlantic City could qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Oakcrest could make the postseason for the first time since 2018. Sophomore linebacker Raul Cabrera leads the Atlantic City defense with five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception return for a TD. Oakcrest senior wide receiver Aldrich Doe has 20 catches for 268 yards and three TDs.
