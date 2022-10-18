 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City (5-1) at Oakcrest (6-2)

  • 0

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams are experiencing a resurgence. Atlantic City could qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Oakcrest could make the postseason for the first time since 2018. Sophomore linebacker Raul Cabrera leads the Atlantic City defense with five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception return for a TD. Oakcrest senior wide receiver Aldrich Doe has 20 catches for 268 yards and three TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News