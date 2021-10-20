Atlantic City (3-3) at Cherry Hill West (0-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday
Atlantic City will try to end its two-game losing streak and boost its playoff hopes. Tyliqk Sims returned a punt for a TD and also rushed for a score on last week’s 28-20 loss to Triton. Cherry Hill West comes off a 27-21 overtime loss to Paul VI.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today