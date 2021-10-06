 Skip to main content
Atlantic City (3-1) at Egg Harbor Township (3-3)
1 p.m. Saturday

Both these teams are on the fringes of the South Jersey Group V playoff race. Atlantic City has won three straight. Senior running back La’Sean Trussell sparks the Vikings. Sophomore defensive Mike Simeon has 2/5 sacks and 29 tackles for EHT. Senior linebacker John Mahana has intercepted two passes.

