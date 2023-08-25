Joe Lyons threw two TD passes, one each to Sah'nye Degraffenreidt and Shareef Williams. Zephaniah Bradley returned an interception 56 yards for a score. Dre Rooks added a TD run in the final minutes.

Degraffenreidt finished with 141 yards on six receptions. Quarterback Joe Lyons went 18 for 24 with 301 yards and two TDs. Kahjuan Roseborough and Shareef Williams each had three tackles, and Zephaniah Bradley added an interception.