Atlantic City 27, Deptford 16 — FINAL

The Vikings (3-1) opened up with a 14-0 lead without the offense seeing the field. Allen Packard returned the opening kick off 86 yards for a score, and then Sah'nye Degraffenreidt returned a punt 87 yards for a TD.

Degraffenreidt added a 12-yard TD pass from Joseph Lyons to extend the Vikings' lead to 21-3 heading into the half.

Deptford (2-2) tacked on TDs each in the third and fourth quarter to make it close.

Raul Cabrera helped ensure a comeback wouldn't happen with his 35-yard interception return for a TD in the final minute.

Atlantic City;14 7 0 6—27

Deptford;0 3 7 6—16

FIRST QUARTER

AC—Packard 86 kick return (conversion failed)

AC—Degraffenreidt 87 punt return (2-point conversion)

SECOND QUARTER

D—Carter 23 field goal

AC—Degraffenreidt 12 pass from Lyons (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

D—Mosley 6 run (Carter kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

D—Washington 14 run (kick failed)

AC—Cabrera 35 interception return (kick failed)

Records—AC 3-1, Deptford 2-2.