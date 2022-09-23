Atlantic City 27, Deptford 16 — FINAL

The Vikings (3-1) opened up with a 14-0 lead without the offense seeing the field. Allen Packard returned the opening kick off 86 yards for a score, and then Sah'nye Degraffenreidt returned a punt 87 yards for a TD.
Degraffenreidt added a 12-yard TD pass from Joseph Lyons to extend the Vikings' lead to 21-3 heading into the half.
Deptford (2-2) tacked on TDs each in the third and fourth quarter to make it close.
Raul Cabrera helped ensure a comeback wouldn't happen with his 35-yard interception return for a TD in the final minute.
Atlantic City;14 7 0 6—27
Deptford;0 3 7 6—16
FIRST QUARTER
AC—Packard 86 kick return (conversion failed)
AC—Degraffenreidt 87 punt return (2-point conversion)
SECOND QUARTER
D—Carter 23 field goal
AC—Degraffenreidt 12 pass from Lyons (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
D—Mosley 6 run (Carter kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
D—Washington 14 run (kick failed)
AC—Cabrera 35 interception return (kick failed)
Records—AC 3-1, Deptford 2-2.
