Atlantic City (2-1) at Deptford (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams look for wins after losses last week stopped two-game winning streaks. Atlantic City senior running back Allen Packard has carried 33 times for 398 yards and five TDs. Deptford quarterback CJ Carter has thrown for 484 yards and five TDs.

