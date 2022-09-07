 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City (1-0) at Absegami (0-1) 6 p.m. Friday

  • 0

Atlantic City looks to build on the momentum of its 35-17 win over Clearview last week. Junior quarterback Joe Lyons threw for 230 yards and two TDs. Senior running back Allen Packard rushed for 111 yards and two scores. Sophomore defensive end Raul Cabrera made three tackles for losses. Absegami lost its opener to Cedar Creek 43-20 last Friday. Braves quarterback Kendall Armstrong threw two TD passes in the loss.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News