Atlantic City (1-0) at Absegami (0-1) 6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City looks to build on the momentum of its 35-17 win over Clearview last week. Junior quarterback Joe Lyons threw for 230 yards and two TDs. Senior running back Allen Packard rushed for 111 yards and two scores. Sophomore defensive end Raul Cabrera made three tackles for losses. Absegami lost its opener to Cedar Creek 43-20 last Friday. Braves quarterback Kendall Armstrong threw two TD passes in the loss.