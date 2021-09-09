 Skip to main content
Atlantic City (0-1) at Bridgeton (0-1)
7 p.m.

These teams met last season with Bridgeton winning 30-29. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker threw for 120 yards and a TD in a 27-20 loss to Absegami last week. Bridgeton quarterback Richard Mosley threw a TD pass in a 15-14 loss to Middle Township last week.

