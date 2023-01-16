Atlantic Christian School to hold Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-off benefit

Atlantic Christian School is selling tickets for the 10th Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off Benefit scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Egg Harbor Township school’s gymnasium. The school is located at 391 Zion Road.
The event is open to the community, with proceeds benefiting the school and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Attendees are also welcome to bring a can of soup for donation to the school’s canned food drive. The donated soup cans will benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey Southern Branch in the township.
Guests will get to sample hot soups provided by more than 20 South Jersey restaurants and chefs, then vote for their favorite soup. The evening will also include a Student Talent Show. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 students and $5 for kids ages 6 to 10. Soup, bread, dessert, and beverage are included in the ticket price.
For tickets, visit ACSEHT.org/BowlsOfHope.