EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fifth-grade student Madelyn “Maddie” Petrinec from Ocean City won the spelling bee at Atlantic Christian School in February. She will go on to represent the school at the Scripps South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee in Camden on March 25.

The contest, which lasted two hours with 27 rounds of competition, included 19 students in first through eighth grade.

This was Petrinec’s second year winning the competition. She placed fifth in the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee.

“Since this is Maddie’s second time representing ACS at the Regional Bee, I am optimistic that she will draw upon her prior experience and will do well in this upcoming competition,” said Jessica Martin, Atlantic Christian’s Spelling Club adviser, who was also the word pronouncer for the school’s Bee.

First grader Zackary Alobeidy of Egg Harbor Township placed second in ACS’s Spelling Bee and sixth grader Brody Panetta of Egg Harbor Township placed third.

The top 19 spellers who competed in the Bee, by grade level, were:

First grade: Zackary Alobeidy (Egg Harbor Township), Eleanora Campbell (Northfield);

Second grade: Chase Hemberger (Egg Harbor City), Carson Myers (Egg Harbor Township), Janessa Obot (Egg Harbor Township);

Third grade: Chloe Capito (Beesley’s Point), Amelia Crespo (Egg Harbor Township), Rachael Eachus (Ocean City);

Fourth grade: Caitlin Doucett (Egg Harbor Township), Lindsay Eachus (Ocean City);

Fifth grade: Giovanna Altier (Northfield), Tamara Kulov (Egg Harbor Township), Madelyn (Maddie) Petrinec (Ocean City);

Sixth grade: Eva Dimashi (Egg Harbor Township), Gaebriel Hahn-Chaney (Egg Harbor Township), and Brody Panetta (Egg Harbor Township);

Seventh grade: Grace Lushina (Egg Harbor Township) and Antonino Miranda (Mays Landing);

Eighth grade: Caedyn Hahn-Chaney (Egg Harbor Township).