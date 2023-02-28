High school students from Atlantic Christian School helped package nearly 2.5 tons of food collected through the school’s Bowls of Hope Food Drive.

The food is for for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.

Student Council members prepared 26 boxes and bins that were picked up Feb. 9. The drive, held during the month of January, concluded at the school’s Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off Benefit on Feb. 4.

The 4.811 pounds of nonperishable food set a school record with Ashley Brossman’s second grade class winning first place for the top collection. The class received a pizza party as its prize.

Event coordinator Christian Delacruz, who together with student council adviser Dan Vasquez, oversaw the drive, thanked participants for their generosity, saying it was “a blessing to families in our community who are struggling to put food on the table.”