Atlantic Christian School Class of 2021

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School held a graduation ceremony for its senior class Friday at the school campus on Zion Road.
Graduates are:
Autumn Brewer
Gabriel Catusse-Martinella
Kami DeNick
Kayla DeNick
Shelby Einwechter
Jeremiah Engle
Malachi Green
Joshua Jacoby
Hyewon (Amy) Ki
Rebekah Kimmerley
Haoshen (Katherine) Kong
DoYeon (Bella) Lee
Eoin Mack
Sydney Pearson
Jacob Rosie
Chloe Vogel
Rachel Whisman
Cristen Winkel
