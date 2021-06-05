 Skip to main content
Atlantic Christian School Class of 2021
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School held a graduation ceremony for its senior class Friday at the school campus on Zion Road.

Graduates are:

Autumn Brewer

Gabriel Catusse-Martinella

Kami DeNick

Kayla DeNick

Shelby Einwechter

Jeremiah Engle

Malachi Green

Joshua Jacoby

Hyewon (Amy) Ki

Rebekah Kimmerley

Haoshen (Katherine) Kong

DoYeon (Bella) Lee

Eoin Mack

Sydney Pearson

Jacob Rosie

Chloe Vogel

Rachel Whisman

Cristen Winkel

