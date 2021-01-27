Atlantic Christian 61, Calvary Academy 50

Aaron Glancey led Atlantic Christian with 19 points and had four steals. Jacob Rosie added 14 points, and Malachi Green had nine points, six assists and five steals. Caleb Vogel had eight points and eight rebounds, and Samuel Glacey scored seven points.
For Calvary, Noah Jackey scored 26 points and Ezekial Luster had 21.
Atlantic Christian 17 12 17 15 - 61
Calvary Academy 11 10 9 20 - 50
