Atlantic Christian 52, Wildwood 49

Noah Stokes scored 22 and Noah Gibbs grabbed 15 rebounds for Atlantic Christian.

Atlantic Christian 10 16 19 7 - 52

Wildwood 14 14 13 8

AC-Glancy 2, Gibbs 6, Stokes 22, Costello 11, Sanchez 5

WW-Daniel 20, Hans 11, Troiano 4, Fusik 8, Buscham 6

