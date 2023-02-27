Atlantic Cape Community College sophomore Samantha Dangler was honored by the New Jersey Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women as a 2023 Woman of the Year recipient during an awards ceremony at Seton Hall University on Feb. 18.

Dangler was honored among other female student-athletes from across the state during halftime of a basketball game in Walsh Gymnasium. As part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the NJAIAW recognizes exceptional female student-athletes at different levels of education for their excellence at students and as athletes.

“I feel extremely honored to receive such an amazing award. This achievement is more than just a mark of solid athletic performance, but of strong character as well,” Dangler said in a release. “It is truly gratifying to know that I stood out and was noticed for both of these qualities because every day I am in the gym I strive to be a leader that my younger teammates would want to emulate.”