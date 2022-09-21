Atlantic Cape welcomes 3 new members to the Board of Trustees

MAYS LANDING — Three new members were named to Atlantic Cape Community College's Board of Trustees over the summer.

Longport Borough Clerk Monica Kyle, Flora Castillo, president of Pivot Strategies LLC, and new Alumni Trustee Julia Train, of Mays Landing, are a few weeks into their new roles.

“We are so thrilled to welcome our new members to the Board of Trustees," Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba said in a statement on Wednesday. "Their combined professional experience, dedication to serving their communities, and diverse backgrounds will be an asset to the college as we start a new school year and continue to promote attainable, affordable higher education in southern New Jersey.

Kyle, of Northfield, has 19 years of experience in public service, building her career after graduating from Stockton University in 1999. She was formerly the communications manager for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, Atlantic Cape said on Wednesday.

Castillo, of Ventnor, started her Pivot Strategies, a consulting firm serving the transportation, infrastructure, and health insurance industries, after 20 years of holding executive leadership roles for leading health care companies. She's also served on several national, local, and state boards, including National Urban Fellows, Rail-Volution, and American Public Transportation Association.

Castillo served over two decades as a senior policymaker and member of the Board of Directors at New Jersey Transit. She was the first Latina and youngest member of the board, Atlantic Cape said.

Train graduated from Atlantic Cape this year, earning her associate's degree in Communication. She's currently studying journalism at Rider University.

Train also serves as the Alumni Trustee representative on the Academic and Student Affairs Committee, the Marketing Committee, and the College's Foundation Board, Atlantic Cape said.