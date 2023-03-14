Eight culinary students at Atlantic Cape Community College are getting the opportunity to learn what it’s like to operate a food truck through the college’s Mobile Retail Food Operations module.

The module is taking place through Atlantic Cape’s Cape May County campus, with students traveling around the county while putting into practice their mobile food skills.

“It has been a great community outreach program and the groups have been very grateful,” said Krista Fitzsimons, director of Atlantic Cape’s Cape May County campus.

The students started out by visiting The Branches Outreach Center in Rio Grande on March 2. They provided meals for local homeless, elderly, and marginalized individuals and families in the county. The program will continue through March 27, visiting locations throughout Cape May County.

“It is the goal of Atlantic Cape Community College and the Academy of Culinary Arts program to provide our students with an invaluable real-world educational experience in Cape May County,” said W. Shane Ritchie, campus operations manager at Atlantic Cape’s Cape May County campus.

The Let’s Chow Food Truck has been utilized by the college since March 2022. For more information, visit letschow.org.