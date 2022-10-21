 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic Cape offers new course on drones for high school teachers

  • 0
102122-pac-hom-dronesphoto1.jpg

Cape May Technical High School teachers Paul Ellenberg, Christopher Jones and Julie Steratton, and instructor Jamieson Allen, discuss drone technology.

 Atlantic Cape Community College, provided

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College, in collaboration with high school partners throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties, recently began a 45-hour sUAS Operation-Multi-Rotor drones for teachers lecture and lab course at the school’s campus here. This initiative, created by the college’s professor Dr. Otto Hernandez, is taught by instructor Jamieson Allen of the Atlantic City Fire Department. There are currently 12 teachers enrolled in the course. Schools currently taking part in this course include Atlantic City High School, Cape May County Technical High School, CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, Lower Cape May Regional High School, Pinelands Regional High School and Pleasantville High School.

Once the teachers complete the course, their respective schools will then be able to add a drone program as part of their traditional school curriculum.

People are also reading…

Atlantic Cape is currently offering the course only once, but if demand increases additional classes may be added in the future.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News