Atlantic Cape offers new course on drones for high school teachers

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College, in collaboration with high school partners throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties, recently began a 45-hour sUAS Operation-Multi-Rotor drones for teachers lecture and lab course at the school’s campus here. This initiative, created by the college’s professor Dr. Otto Hernandez, is taught by instructor Jamieson Allen of the Atlantic City Fire Department. There are currently 12 teachers enrolled in the course. Schools currently taking part in this course include Atlantic City High School, Cape May County Technical High School, CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, Lower Cape May Regional High School, Pinelands Regional High School and Pleasantville High School.