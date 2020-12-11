Atlantic Cape offering free job training for those affected by COVID-19

MAYS LANDING — Local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can register for free career training program through Atlantic Cape Community College.

The college was recently awarded a New Jersey Endures grant and will use the funds to provide those who were dislocated, unemployed or lost hours due to the pandemic the opportunity to enroll in one of the funded training programs.

The New Jersey Endures grant program was administered through the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development using federal funding. A total of $3 million was available to recipients.

Available training programs include Retail, Customer Services, and Hospitality; Culinary Arts and Cooking; Health Professions Institute; and Casino Training Institute.

Atlantic Cape will host a virtual fair 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 where more information will be provided and questions will be answered.

To register for the virtual fair, visit atlantic.edu/workforce.

This program is in addition to the Foundation for Success being offered in partnership with the county.

