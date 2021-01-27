Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland counties reach 36,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 35,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday.
Around the state, 627,677 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 540,243 first doses and 85,735 second doses.
In Atlantic County 18,643 doses have been administered; 8,813 have been administered in Cape May and 9,530 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
