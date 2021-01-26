Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland counties reach 35,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 35,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday.

Around the state, 584,148 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 507,784 first doses and 75,456 second doses.

In Atlantic County 17,804 doses have been administered; 8,526 have been administered in Cape May and 8,780 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

