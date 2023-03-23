MAYS LANDING – Atlantic Cape Community College announced on Monday, March 20, that it will be partnering with the Atlantic and Cape May County Probation Division, and APEX Solutions Group to offer a new 10-week, train-to-hire Certified Project Management Cohort.

With more than 50 applicants, twenty-five students were selected to be part of this program. To qualify, participants in the program must be under active probation supervision in drug court, Intensive Supervision Program or general community supervision while cooperating with their probation. The selected students will receive their training in critical life skills and career development at no cost. Topics students will learn include communications, teamwork, computer literacy, and project management.

Atlantic Cape is one of 19 colleges and universities across New Jersey to be a designated Anchor Institute, as part of the historic “Declaration of Commitment.” These schools pledged to use their resources as higher education institutes to empower and better their communities. This program speaks to that mission, granting second chances to residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties.

For more information, visit njcourts.gov.