MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s campuses recently held several events in honor of Black History Month.

A ceremony was held at the Mays Landing campus to signify the beginning of a monthlong celebration across the college’s three campuses. The day’s events included singing and a raising of the Pan-African flag, a dance performance by Hip Hop Fundamentals and an exhibit by the the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

At the college’s Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City campus, a flag ceremony was also held, along with a short history lesson from Student Service Navigator Vita Stovall who spoke on Black History Month. Students took place in a Black history Jenga game. Winners were awarded a $25 Amazon gift card.

The college’s Cape May Court House campus hosted storyteller Michelle Washington Wilson, who presented “The Food and the Folks of the Great Migration.”

“Michelle is a terrific storyteller, and this is a great opportunity for our community to take advantage of these free events and hear her passion for African American culture because she makes it fun and interesting,” said Cape May County campus and Community Outreach Director Krista Fitzsimons.

Atlantic Cape will hold Black History Month events through February. For more information, visit atlantic.edu/bhmevents.