Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland top 26,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

According to state records, 26,403 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday.

Around the state, 437,064 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 384,431 first doses and 52,300 second doses.

In Atlantic County 13,648 doses have been administered; 6,541 have been administered in Cape May and 6,214 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.