Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 94,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 94,134 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around the state, 1,552,848 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,100,595 first doses and 451,513 second doses.

In Atlantic County 49,228 doses have been administered; 22,747 have been administered in Cape May and 22,159 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

