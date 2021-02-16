Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 82,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 82,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday night.

Around the state, 1,372,931 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,003,232 first doses and 369,113 second doses.

In Atlantic County 42,802 doses have been administered; 19,948 have been administered in Cape May and 19,948 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.