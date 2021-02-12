Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 74,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 74,303 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Around the state, 1,221,575 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 921,619 first doses and 299,425 second doses.
In Atlantic County 38,412 doses have been administered; 18,030 have been administered in Cape May and 17,861 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
