Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 67,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 67,471 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Around the state, 1,114,392 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 860,183 first doses and 254,072 second doses.
In Atlantic County 34,996 doses have been administered; 16,659 have been administered in Cape May and 15,816 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin