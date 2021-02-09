 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 64,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 64,000 vaccinations

Veterans vaccination clinic in Rio Grande

Medical workers at Rio Grande’s Cape May County Veterans Clinic prepare COVID-19 vaccinations for the Jan. 30 event.

 Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center / Provided

According to state records, 64,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday afternoon.

Around the state, 1,069,968 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 833,042 first doses and 236,665 second doses.

In Atlantic County 33,255 doses have been administered; 15,983 have been administered in Cape May and 15,349 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

