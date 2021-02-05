 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 55,000 vaccinations
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, left watch Eileen Xu Nurse from AtlantiCare gives Miriam Ramos of Pleasantville her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

According to state records, 55,607 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Friday morning.

Around the state, 905,538 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 738,217 first doses and 171,276 second doses.

In Atlantic County 28,095 doses have been administered; 13,809 have been administered in Cape May and 13,703 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

