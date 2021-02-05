Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 55,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 55,607 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Friday morning.

Around the state, 905,538 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 738,217 first doses and 171,276 second doses.

In Atlantic County 28,095 doses have been administered; 13,809 have been administered in Cape May and 13,703 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

