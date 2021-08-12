Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 534,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 534,384 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 11,052,392 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,664,878 doses, and 387,514 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,208,778 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,420 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,376,198.