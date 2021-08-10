Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 533,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 533,051 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 11,021,372 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,634,745 doses, and 386,627 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,195,229 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,147 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,362,376.