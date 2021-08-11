 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 533,000 vaccinations
Biden: The President's plan calls for investing $20 billion in a national vaccination program, including launching community vaccination centers around the country and mobile units in hard-to-reach areas. Biden would also increase federal support to vaccinate Medicaid enrollees.

The proposal would also invest $50 billion in testing, providing funds to purchase rapid tests, expand lab capacity and help schools implement regular testing to support reopening.

It would also fund the hiring of 100,000 public health workers, nearly tripling the community health workforce. It would address health disparities by expanding community health centers and health services on tribal lands. And it would provide support to long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks and to prisons for mitigation strategies.

In total, it would provide $160 billion to fight the virus, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

GOP: The Republicans' proposal calls for providing the same amount to battle the pandemic. It would fund a National Vaccine Program, expansion of testing, a disaster relief fund and personal protective equipment for first responders, independent physician offices and dentists.

It would also provide $15 billion to replenish the National Strategic Stockpile and inject $35 billion to the provider relief fund, which reimburses hospitals and health care providers for coronavirus-related expenses and revenue losses.

 AP FILE

According to state records, 533,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 11,038,096 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,651,469 doses, and 386,627 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,201,929 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,147 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,369,076.

In Atlantic County, 290,971 doses have been administered; 108,567 have been administered in Cape May and 134,231 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

