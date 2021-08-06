Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 528,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 528,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.
Around the state, 10,945,923 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,563,520 doses, and 382,403 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,167,107 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 165,522 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,332,629.
In Atlantic County, 288,920 doses have been administered; 107,851 have been administered in Cape May and 132,021 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
