Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 527,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 527,847 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,925,143 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,542,740 doses, and 382,403 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,158,717 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 165,522 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,324,239.