Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 526,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 526,000 vaccinations

FDA grants emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SPC Angel Laureano holds a COVID-19 vaccine at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 14 in Bethesda, Maryland. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller received his first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history kicked off in an effort to get protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool // Getty Images

According to state records, 526,051 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 10,887,115 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,505,407 doses, and 381,708 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,143,945 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 165,296 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,309,241.

In Atlantic County, 287,513 doses have been administered; 107,374 have been administered in Cape May and 131,164 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

