Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 526,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 526,804 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 10,902,724 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,521,016 doses, and 381,708 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,149,753 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 165,296 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,315,049.