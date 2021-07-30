Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 522,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 522,876 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 10,808,309 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,430,884 doses, and 377,425 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,113,260 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 163,319 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,276,579.