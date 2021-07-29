Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 522,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 522,454 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,797,363 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,419,938 doses, and 377,425 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,108,473 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 163,319 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,271,792.