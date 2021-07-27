Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 520,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 520,861 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 10,746,199 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,369,410 doses, and 376,789 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,077,477 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 163,113 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,240,590.