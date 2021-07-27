 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 520,000 vaccinations
Patrick Miller, 17, of Forked River, gets his first COVID-19 vaccine April 19 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 CJ Fairfield

According to state records, 520,861 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 10,746,199 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,369,410 doses, and 376,789 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,077,477 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 163,113 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,240,590.

In Atlantic County, 284,837 doses have been administered; 106,501 have been administered in Cape May and 129,523 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Breaking News