 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 513,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 513,000 vaccinations

Gov. Phil Murphy COVID vaccine

Nurse Neha Desai administers the Pfizer vaccine to Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 MOLLY SHELLY, Staff Writer

According to state records, 513,723 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 10,647,116 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,301,669 doses, and 345,447 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,045,957 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 149,327 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,195,284.

In Atlantic County, 279,310 doses have been administered; 105,837 have been administered in Cape May and 128,576 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News