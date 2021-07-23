Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 513,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 513,723 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 10,647,116 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,301,669 doses, and 345,447 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,045,957 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 149,327 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,195,284.