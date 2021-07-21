Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 512,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 512,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 10,622,097 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,262,094 doses, and 360,003 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,026,608 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 155,343 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,181,951.