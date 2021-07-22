Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 512,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 512,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,626,740 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,281,293 doses, and 345,447 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,036,404 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 149,327 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,185,731.