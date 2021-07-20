Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 511,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 511,657 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 10,608,417 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,248,414 doses, and 360,003 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,019,733 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 155,343 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,175,076.