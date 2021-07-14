Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 507,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 507,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 10,509,677 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,154,028 doses, and 355,649 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,968,764 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 153,259 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,122,023.