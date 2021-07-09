Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 504,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 504,990 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,431,348 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,078,605 doses, and 352,743 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,926,115 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 151,895 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,078,010