Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 503,000 vaccinations
College Nurse Vaccine

Atlantic Cape Community College nursing student Jonathan Alvarez, second from right, administers the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Nursing student Kristin Vola is at left.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 503,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 10,390,163 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,040,079 doses, and 350,084 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,904,132 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 150,618 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,054,750.

In Atlantic County, 274,318 doses have been administered; 104,273 have been administered in Cape May and 124,889 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

