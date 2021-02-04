Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 50,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 50,258 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 837,225 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 691,229 first doses and 145,979 second doses.

In Atlantic County 25,480 doses have been administered; 12,513 have been administered in Cape May and 12,265 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

