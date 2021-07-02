Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 499,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 499,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 10,246,396 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,899,849 doses, and 346,547 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,828,882 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 148,935 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,977,817.